Entrée gratuite de 17h30 à 23h. De la joie pour tout le monde ! Le premier verre est offert à tous ! Sur place restauration friterie, barbecue, planches de charcuterie? Danse des enfants, flash mob, musique, château gonflable et bien d’autres activités seront au rendez-vous. Pour plus d’informations rendez-vous à l’accueil du centre social (rue du ridoux à Vireux-Wallerand) Tél. 03 24 40 10 59

Quai de Meuse

Vireux-Wallerand 08320 Ardennes Grand Est +33 3 24 40 10 59

Free admission from 5.30pm to 11pm. Fun for everyone! The first glass is free for everyone! On-site catering: French fry shop, barbecue, charcuterie boards? Children’s dance, flash mob, music, bouncy castle and many other activities. For further information, contact the social center (rue du ridoux, Vireux-Wallerand) Tel. 03 24 40 10 59

Freier Eintritt von 17:30 bis 23:00 Uhr. Freude für alle! Das erste Getränk ist für alle gratis! Verpflegung vor Ort: Pommes frites, Grill, Wurstplatten? Kindertanz, Flashmob, Musik, Hüpfburg und viele andere Aktivitäten stehen auf dem Programm. Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie am Empfang des Sozialzentrums (rue du ridoux in Vireux-Wallerand) Tel. 03 24 40 10 59

Ingresso libero dalle 17.30 alle 23.00. Divertimento per tutti! Il primo bicchiere è gratuito per tutti! Ristorazione in loco: patatine, barbecue, taglieri di salumi, ecc Balli per bambini, flash mob, musica, castelli gonfiabili e molto altro. Per maggiori informazioni, recarsi alla reception del centro sociale (rue du ridoux a Vireux-Wallerand) Tel. 03 24 40 10 59

Entrada gratuita de 17.30 a 23.00 horas. Diversión para todos La primera copa es gratis para todos Restauración in situ: tienda de patatas fritas, barbacoa, tablas de embutidos, etc Bailes infantiles, flash mobs, música, castillos hinchables y mucho más. Para más información, diríjase a la recepción del centro social (rue du ridoux en Vireux-Wallerand) Tel. 03 24 40 10 59

