Aper’Ocybelles aux Ôcybelles Nestier

Aper’Ocybelles aux Ôcybelles Nestier dimanche 17 août 2025.

Aper’Ocybelles

aux Ôcybelles NESTIER Nestier Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-17 13:00:00

fin : 2025-08-17 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-08-17

L’été est enfin bien là et avec lui son envie de farniente, de soirées chaudes et de… piscine!!

Pomegranate Sounds présente donc Aper’Ocybelles: du bon son, des tapas, un bar de boissons locales et … la piscine !!

▲▼▲▼▲▼▲▼▲▼▲▼

Pomegranate Sounds assurera la sélection musicale pour 2 dimanches du mois de Juillet et Ataraxia Sound System pour 2 dimanches du mois d’août !

Préparez vous à transpirer sur des rythmes caliente avant de vous rafraichir avec un petit bain et une boisson fraîche!!

▲▼▲▼▲▼▲▼▲▼▲▼

Les Dimanches 13/07, 27/07, 03/08 et 17/08

13h-19h

.

aux Ôcybelles NESTIER Nestier 65150 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie pomegranatesounds@gmail.com

English :

Summer is finally here, and with it a desire for idleness, warm evenings and… swimming pool!

Pomegranate Sounds presents Aper’Ocybelles: good sound, tapas, a local drinks bar and … the pool!

????????????

Pomegranate Sounds will provide the musical selection for 2 Sundays in July, and Ataraxia Sound System for 2 Sundays in August!

Get ready to sweat to some caliente rhythms before cooling off with a dip and a cool drink!

????????????

Sundays 13/07, 27/07, 03/08 and 17/08

1pm-7pm

German :

Der Sommer ist endlich da und mit ihm der Wunsch nach Faulenzen, warmen Abenden und… pool!

Pomegranate Sounds präsentiert Aper’Ocybelles: gute Musik, Tapas, eine Bar mit lokalen Getränken und … den Pool!

????????????

Pomegranate Sounds wird an zwei Sonntagen im Juli für die Musikauswahl sorgen und Ataraxia Sound System an zwei Sonntagen im August!

Bereiten Sie sich darauf vor, zu heißen Rhythmen zu schwitzen, bevor Sie sich mit einem Bad und einem kühlen Getränk erfrischen!

????????????

An den Sonntagen 13/07, 27/07, 03/08 und 17/08

13h-19h

Italiano :

L’estate è finalmente arrivata e con essa la voglia di relax, di serate calde e… di piscina! piscina!

Pomegranate Sounds presenta Aper’Ocybelles: buon sound, tapas, un bar di bevande locali e… la piscina!

????????????

I Pomegranate Sounds si occuperanno della musica per 2 domeniche di luglio e gli Ataraxia Sound System per 2 domeniche di agosto!

Preparatevi a sudare con ritmi calienti prima di rinfrescarvi con un tuffo e una bibita fresca!

????????????

Domenica 13/07, 27/07, 03/08 e 17/08

13:00-19:00

Espanol :

Por fin ha llegado el verano, y con él las ganas de relajarse, las noches cálidas y… ¡piscina!

Pomegranate Sounds presenta Aper’Ocybelles: buen sonido, tapas, un bar de copas local y… ¡la piscina!

????????????

Pomegranate Sounds pondrá la música 2 domingos de julio y Ataraxia Sound System 2 domingos de agosto

Prepárate para sudar al ritmo de ritmos calientes antes de refrescarte con un chapuzón y una bebida fría

????????????

Domingos 13/07, 27/07, 03/08 y 17/08

13.00-19.00 h

L’événement Aper’Ocybelles Nestier a été mis à jour le 2025-07-25 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65