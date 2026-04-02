Apéropéra #6 : Autour de Madame Butterfly, MEG, Genève

Apéropéra #6 : Autour de Madame Butterfly Jeudi 2 avril, 18h00 MEG

CHF 25.-

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-04-02T18:00:00+02:00 – 2026-04-02T20:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-04-02T18:00:00+02:00 – 2026-04-02T20:30:00+02:00

Apéropéra #6 : About Madama Butterfly

At the end of the 19th century, Japan sparked a rich imagination in Europe that took the form of an aesthetic fashion known as Japonism. The figure of the geisha is an emblematic representation of this, combining fascination, idealisation and ignorance of the concrete realities of this part of the world. Echoing this, Giacomo Puccini’s Madama Butterfly presents a Western vision of Japan, where fantasised representations and cultural realities intersect. This tour of the Asia section of the MEG’s permanent exhibition explores these differences.

Madoka Sakitsu, violon

Clara Chartré, violin

Marie-Barbara Berlaud, viola

Beatriz Raimundo, cello

Speaker: Damien Kunik

Historian and anthropologist Damien Kunik is curator of the MEG’s Asia department. Initially trained in Japanese studies, he has a broader interest in the history of applied arts, crafts and popular heritage in Asia. He is fascinated by the material culture of human societies and, after years as a university researcher in Switzerland, France and Japan, he turned to museums to think with objects.

Infos

Doors and bar open at 6PM

Slot 1:

Tour & concert from 6:30PM to 7:20PM

Slot 2:

Tour & concert from 7:30PM to 8:20PM

At Musée d’ethnographie de Genève (MEG)

MEG Boulevard Carl-VOGT 65, 1205 Genève Genève 1200 +41 22 418 45 50 http://www.meg-geneve.ch [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.gtg.ch/la-plage/aperopera/ »}] http://www.ville-geneve.ch/plan-ville/musees/meg/

Afterwork au MEG !

Joëlle Flumet