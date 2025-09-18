APPRENEZ LE JAPONAIS A LUNEL RENTREE 2025/26 Lunel
12 Rue Frédéric Mistral Lunel Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-18
fin : 2026-06-11
Date(s) :
COURS DE JAPONAIS À LUNEL
À partir du 18 septembre, tu as rendez-vous tous les jeudis soirs à Lunel pour des cours de japonais pour débutants !
⚠️ Ne tarde pas trop à t’inscrire, les places sont limitées ! (6 personnes maximum par session)
Inscriptions rentrée 2025-2026 https://forms.gle/33scrxoy9Rtmaa2L6
Alors, prêt à parler japonais ? .
