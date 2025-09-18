APPRENEZ LE JAPONAIS A LUNEL RENTREE 2025/26 Lunel

APPRENEZ LE JAPONAIS A LUNEL RENTREE 2025/26

APPRENEZ LE JAPONAIS A LUNEL RENTREE 2025/26 Lunel jeudi 18 septembre 2025.

APPRENEZ LE JAPONAIS A LUNEL RENTREE 2025/26

12 Rue Frédéric Mistral Lunel Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-18
fin : 2026-06-11

Date(s) :
2025-09-18

COURS DE JAPONAIS À LUNEL
À partir du 18 septembre, tu as rendez-vous tous les jeudis soirs à Lunel pour des cours de japonais pour débutants !

⚠️ Ne tarde pas trop à t’inscrire, les places sont limitées ! (6 personnes maximum par session)
Inscriptions rentrée 2025-2026 https://forms.gle/33scrxoy9Rtmaa2L6

Alors, prêt à parler japonais ?   .

12 Rue Frédéric Mistral Lunel 34400 Hérault Occitanie   rorasensei34@gmail.com

English :

JAPANESE COURSES IN LUNEL ???

German :

JAPANISCHKURS IN LUNEL ???

Italiano :

CORSI DI GIAPPONESE A LUNEL?

Espanol :

CURSOS DE JAPONÉS EN LUNEL ???

L’événement APPRENEZ LE JAPONAIS A LUNEL RENTREE 2025/26 Lunel a été mis à jour le 2025-08-28 par 34 OT PAYS DE LUNEL