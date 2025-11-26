Aprem’Ciné Eleanor the great La Ferté Macé

Aprem’Ciné Eleanor the great La Ferté Macé mardi 6 janvier 2026.

Aprem’Ciné Eleanor the great

cinéma La Ferté Macé Orne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-01-06 14:00:00
fin : 2026-01-06

Date(s) :
2026-01-06

Une séance cinéma dans l’après-midi avec le film Eleanor the great   .

cinéma La Ferté Macé 61600 Orne Normandie +33 2 33 38 29 02 

English : Aprem’Ciné Eleanor the great

L’événement Aprem’Ciné Eleanor the great La Ferté Macé a été mis à jour le 2025-11-26 par Flers agglo