cinéma La Ferté Macé Orne
Tarif : – –
Début : 2026-01-06 14:00:00
fin : 2026-01-06
2026-01-06
Une séance cinéma dans l’après-midi avec le film Eleanor the great .
cinéma La Ferté Macé 61600 Orne Normandie +33 2 33 38 29 02
L’événement Aprem’Ciné Eleanor the great La Ferté Macé a été mis à jour le 2025-11-26 par Flers agglo