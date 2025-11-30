APRÈS-MIDI EN FAVEUR DU TÉLÉTHON Le Malzieu-Ville

APRÈS-MIDI EN FAVEUR DU TÉLÉTHON

Dimanche 30 novembre, participez à une après-midi en faveur du téléthon!

Au programme de la journée

RANDONNEE à 13h30 sur la place du Foirail du Malzieu. Gratuit et ouvert à tous. Organisée par Rand’Haut Gévaudan et Optic 2000.

JEUX AU DROGOL dès 15h au café associatif. La moitié des bénéfices seront reversés à l’association AFM Téléthon.

Plus d’informations à gevaudandco@gmail.com.

Place du Foirail Le Malzieu-Ville 48140 Lozère Occitanie gevaudandco@gmail.com

English :

On Sunday November 30, take part in an afternoon in aid of the Telethon!

The day’s program includes

RANDONNEE at 1:30pm on the Place du Foirail in Le Malzieu. Free and open to all. Organized by Rand’Haut Gévaudan and Optic 2000.

DROGOL GAMES from 3pm at the café associatif. Half the proceeds will be donated to the AFM Téléthon association.

Further information at gevaudandco@gmail.com.

German :

Nehmen Sie am Sonntag, den 30. November, an einem Nachmittag zugunsten des Telethon teil!

Das Programm des Tages:

RANDONNEE um 13:30 Uhr auf dem Place du Foirail in Le Malzieu. Kostenlos und für alle zugänglich. Organisiert von Rand’Haut Gévaudan und Optic 2000.

JEUX AU DROGOL ab 15 Uhr im Café associatif. Die Hälfte des Erlöses geht an den Verein AFM Téléthon.

Weitere Informationen unter gevaudandco@gmail.com.

Italiano :

Domenica 30 novembre, partecipate a un pomeriggio a favore di Telethon!

Il programma della giornata prevede

RANDONNEE alle 13.30 sulla Place du Foirail a Le Malzieu. Gratuito e aperto a tutti. Organizzata da Rand’Haut Gévaudan e Optic 2000.

DRUG GAMES dalle 15.00 presso il Café Associatif. Metà del ricavato andrà all’associazione AFM Téléthon.

Ulteriori informazioni su gevaudandco@gmail.com.

Espanol :

El domingo 30 de noviembre, ¡participe en una tarde a beneficio del telemaratón!

El programa del día incluye

RANDONNEE a las 13h30 en la Place du Foirail de Le Malzieu. Gratuito y abierto a todos. Organizado por Rand’Haut Gévaudan y Optic 2000.

JUEGOS DE DROGAS a partir de las 15h00 en el café associatif. La mitad de la recaudación se destinará a la asociación AFM Téléthon.

Más información en gevaudandco@gmail.com.

