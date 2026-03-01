Après-midi fil tendu Neuilly-en-Dun

Après-midi fil tendu Neuilly-en-Dun 2026-03-24

Après-midi fil tendu Neuilly-en-Dun mardi 24 mars 2026.

Après-midi fil tendu

Neuilly-en-Dun Cher

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-24 14:00:00
fin : 2026-03-24 17:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-03-24

Besoin d’informations 06 14 68 42 60
Transport possible et gratuit à la demande
Venez créer votre propre tableau en fil tendu!
Le matériel est fourni et l’activité gratuite
Prenez le goûter autour d’un moment convivial et amusant!
  .

Neuilly-en-Dun 18600 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 14 68 42 60 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

For further information 06 14 68 42 60
Free transport on request
Come and create your own stretched-wire picture!
Materials provided and activity free of charge
Enjoy a snack in a fun and friendly atmosphere!

L’événement Après-midi fil tendu Neuilly-en-Dun a été mis à jour le 2026-03-15 par Office de Tourisme Loire en Berry