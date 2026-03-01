Après-midi fil tendu

Neuilly-en-Dun Cher

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-24 14:00:00

fin : 2026-03-24 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-24

Besoin d’informations 06 14 68 42 60

Transport possible et gratuit à la demande

Venez créer votre propre tableau en fil tendu!

Le matériel est fourni et l’activité gratuite

Prenez le goûter autour d’un moment convivial et amusant!

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Neuilly-en-Dun 18600 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 14 68 42 60

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

For further information 06 14 68 42 60

Free transport on request

Come and create your own stretched-wire picture!

Materials provided and activity free of charge

Enjoy a snack in a fun and friendly atmosphere!

L’événement Après-midi fil tendu Neuilly-en-Dun a été mis à jour le 2026-03-15 par Office de Tourisme Loire en Berry