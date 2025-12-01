APRES-MIDI GAMING MINOTERIE DE GARDOUCH Gardouch

APRES-MIDI GAMING

MINOTERIE DE GARDOUCH 16 Quai Riquet Gardouch Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-12-26 14:00:00

fin : 2025-12-26 17:00:00

2025-12-26

Venez partager une après-midi gaming à La Minoterie.

Le vendredi 26 Décembre 2025 de 14h00 à 17h00 place au jeu !

A partir de 12 ans, sur inscription via notre site (places limitées à 12) apres-midi-gaming/99820

Service boissons au bar

Participation solidaire sur place souhaitée .

MINOTERIE DE GARDOUCH 16 Quai Riquet Gardouch 31290 Haute-Garonne Occitanie minoterie.gardouch@gmail.com

English :

Come and enjoy an afternoon of gaming at La Minoterie.

