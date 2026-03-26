Après-midi jeux de société Route du peuch Coly-Saint-Amand

Après-midi jeux de société

Route du peuch Le séchoir Coly-Saint-Amand Dordogne

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-05

fin : 2026-04-05

Date(s) :

2026-04-05

Après-midi jeux de société au profit de l’école.

Boissons, gourmandises.

Après-midi jeux de société au profit de l’école.

Boissons, gourmandises. .

Route du peuch Le séchoir Coly-Saint-Amand 24290 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 51 66 65

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English : Après-midi jeux de société

Afternoon of board games in aid of the school.

Drinks, sweets.

L’événement Après-midi jeux de société Coly-Saint-Amand a été mis à jour le 2026-03-23 par OT Lascaux Dordogne Vallée Vézère