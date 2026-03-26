Après-midi jeux de société Route du peuch Coly-Saint-Amand
Après-midi jeux de société Route du peuch Coly-Saint-Amand dimanche 5 avril 2026.
Après-midi jeux de société
Route du peuch Le séchoir Coly-Saint-Amand Dordogne
Tarif : – – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-05
fin : 2026-04-05
Date(s) :
2026-04-05
Après-midi jeux de société au profit de l’école.
Boissons, gourmandises.
Après-midi jeux de société au profit de l’école.
Boissons, gourmandises. .
Route du peuch Le séchoir Coly-Saint-Amand 24290 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 51 66 65
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English : Après-midi jeux de société
Afternoon of board games in aid of the school.
Drinks, sweets.
L’événement Après-midi jeux de société Coly-Saint-Amand a été mis à jour le 2026-03-23 par OT Lascaux Dordogne Vallée Vézère
À voir aussi à Coly-Saint-Amand (Dordogne)
- Duo Hylia Musique Irlandaise Salle du séchoir Coly-Saint-Amand 28 mars 2026
- Bal Trad Séchoir Coly-Saint-Amand 11 avril 2026
- Boucle de font de bouch n°34 / COLY Coly-Saint-Amand Dordogne 1 mai 2026
- Boucle du Chateau de la Filolie n° 30 / Coly-Saint Amand Coly-Saint-Amand Dordogne 1 mai 2026
- Boucle entre Bois et Lauzes n° 31 / Coly-Saint Amand Coly-Saint-Amand Dordogne 1 mai 2026