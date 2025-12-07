Aprés-midi jeux

Bibliothèque-ludothèque Saint-Laurent-en-Royans Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-07 14:00:00

fin : 2025-12-07 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-07

On joue le dimanche à la ludothèque de St Laurent ! Jeux d’ambiance en attendant Noël ! Buche, chocolats et mandarines !

.

Bibliothèque-ludothèque Saint-Laurent-en-Royans 26190 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 02 35 70 biblioludo26@gmail.com

English :

Sunday games at the St Laurent toy library! Fun and games in the run-up to Christmas! Buche, chocolates and mandarins!

German :

Wir spielen am Sonntag in der Ludothek von St. Laurent! Stimmungsvolle Spiele in Erwartung von Weihnachten! Buche, Schokolade und Mandarinen!

Italiano :

Domenica di giochi alla ludoteca St Laurent! Giochi e divertimento in vista del Natale! Buche, cioccolatini e mandarini!

Espanol :

¡Domingo de juegos en la ludoteca de San Lorenzo! Diversión y juegos en vísperas de Navidad ¡Buche, bombones y mandarinas!

L’événement Aprés-midi jeux Saint-Laurent-en-Royans a été mis à jour le 2025-11-17 par Office de Tourisme Vercors Drôme