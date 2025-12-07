Aprés-midi jeux Saint-Laurent-en-Royans
Aprés-midi jeux Saint-Laurent-en-Royans dimanche 7 décembre 2025.
Aprés-midi jeux
Bibliothèque-ludothèque Saint-Laurent-en-Royans Drôme
Début : 2025-12-07 14:00:00
fin : 2025-12-07 18:00:00
2025-12-07
On joue le dimanche à la ludothèque de St Laurent ! Jeux d’ambiance en attendant Noël ! Buche, chocolats et mandarines !
Bibliothèque-ludothèque Saint-Laurent-en-Royans 26190 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 02 35 70 biblioludo26@gmail.com
English :
Sunday games at the St Laurent toy library! Fun and games in the run-up to Christmas! Buche, chocolates and mandarins!
German :
Wir spielen am Sonntag in der Ludothek von St. Laurent! Stimmungsvolle Spiele in Erwartung von Weihnachten! Buche, Schokolade und Mandarinen!
Italiano :
Domenica di giochi alla ludoteca St Laurent! Giochi e divertimento in vista del Natale! Buche, cioccolatini e mandarini!
Espanol :
¡Domingo de juegos en la ludoteca de San Lorenzo! Diversión y juegos en vísperas de Navidad ¡Buche, bombones y mandarinas!
