Après-Midi Ludique LudoLYRE Nancy 9 juillet 2025 14:00
Meurthe-et-Moselle
Après-Midi Ludique LudoLYRE 83 avenue de Strasbourg Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle
Gratuit
Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2025-07-09 14:00:00
fin : 2025-07-09 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-09
10h
– LE PARC À HISTOIRES | 0 36 mois
14h > 17h
– LECTURES | 3 10 ans
avec l’association Lire et Faire lire
Assis, debout, allongé, laissez-vous bercer, surprendre et émerveiller par des livres merveilleux et surprenants.
– CONTES | tout public
avec l’Atelier Contes en chantier et Josée Delignon
– À LA MANIÈRE D’ARCIMBOLDO | tout public
Créez de magnifiques portraits en carton recyclé à l’aide des éléments de composition fruits, légumes, fleurs et céréales.
– JEUX DE PORTRAITS | tout public
Une sélection de jeux d’ambiance, de mémoire et de communication sur le thème du visage.
– FAIS TA TRONCHE | 3 10 ans
avec l’auteur-illustrateur Peb
Créez votre badge personnalisé à partir d’un auto-portrait
– KRAFT TRUCK
Repartez du festival avec un sac surprise 4 documents préparés avec soin par les bibliothécaires.
15h et 17h [30MN]
– MOUSSO DOUMS
Ces femmes tambour emportent le public et communiquent leur énergie avec puissance et sensibilité. Elles proposent un répertoire éclectique composé spécialement pour elles par des musiciens d’horizons très différents (rock, contemporain, afro-cubain, africain, vénézuelien…)
16h
– GOÛTERTout public
83 avenue de Strasbourg
Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 38 64 61 14
English :
10h
– THE STORY PARK | 0 36 months
2 pm > 5 pm
– LECTURES | 3 10 years
with the Lire et Faire lire association
Sitting, standing or lying down, let yourself be lulled, surprised and amazed by wonderful and surprising books.
– TALES | all ages
with Atelier Contes en chantier and Josée Delignon
– À LA MANIÈRE D?ARCIMBOLDO | all ages
Create beautiful portraits out of recycled cardboard, using composition elements such as fruit, vegetables, flowers and cereals.
– PORTRAIT GAMES | general public
A selection of atmospheric, memory and communication games on the theme of the face.
– FAIS TA TRONCHE | 3 10 years
with author-illustrator Peb
Create your own personalized badge from a self-portrait
– KRAFT TRUCK
Leave the festival with a surprise bag: 4 documents carefully prepared by our librarians.
3pm and 5pm [30MN]
– MOUSSO DOUMS
These female drummers carry the audience away, communicating their energy with power and sensitivity. They offer an eclectic repertoire composed especially for them by musicians from very different backgrounds (rock, contemporary, Afro-Cuban, African, Venezuelan…)
16h
– TASTE
German :
10h
– DER GESCHICHTENPARK | 0 36 Monate
14h > 17h
– LESUNGEN | 3 10 Jahre
mit dem Verein Lire et Faire lire (Lesen und Lesen lassen)
Im Sitzen, Stehen oder Liegen lassen Sie sich von wunderbaren und überraschenden Büchern in den Schlaf wiegen, überraschen und zum Staunen bringen.
– MÄRCHEN | für alle Altersgruppen
mit dem Atelier Contes en chantier und Josée Delignon
– IN ARCIMBOLDOS MANIERUNG | für alle Altersgruppen
Erstellen Sie wunderschöne Porträts aus recyceltem Karton mithilfe von Kompositionselementen: Obst, Gemüse, Blumen und Getreide.
– PORTRAITSPIELE | für alle Altersgruppen
Eine Auswahl an Stimmungs-, Gedächtnis- und Kommunikationsspielen rund um das Thema Gesicht.
– MACH Deinen Trödel | 3 10 J
mit dem Autor und Illustrator Peb
Gestalte dein persönliches Namensschild anhand eines Selbstporträts
– KRAFT TRUCK
Verlassen Sie das Festival mit einer Überraschungstüte: 4 Dokumente, die von den Bibliothekaren sorgfältig vorbereitet wurden.
15h und 17h [30MN]
– MOUSSO DOUMS
Diese trommelnden Frauen reißen das Publikum mit und vermitteln ihre Energie mit Kraft und Sensibilität. Sie bieten ein eklektisches Repertoire, das speziell für sie von Musikern mit sehr unterschiedlichen Hintergründen komponiert wurde (Rock, zeitgenössisch, afro-kubanisch, afrikanisch, venezolanisch…)
16h
– GOÛTER
Italiano :
10h
– IL PARCO DELLE STORIE | 0 36 mesi
14.00 > 17.00
– LETTURE | 3 10 anni
con l’associazione Lire et Faire lire
Seduti, in piedi o sdraiati, lasciatevi cullare, sorprendere e stupire da libri meravigliosi e sorprendenti.
– FIABE | tutte le età
con il laboratorio Contes en chantier e Josée Delignon
– À LA MANIÈRE D’ARCIMBOLDO | tutte le età
Creare magnifici ritratti in cartone riciclato utilizzando gli elementi della composizione: frutta, verdura, fiori e cereali.
– GIOCHI DI RITRATTO | pubblico generico
Una selezione di giochi d’atmosfera, di memoria e di comunicazione sul tema del volto.
– FAIS TA TRONCHE | 3 10 anni
con l’autore e illustratore Peb
Creazione di un badge personalizzato basato su un autoritratto
– CAMIONCINO KRAFT
Lasciate il festival con una borsa a sorpresa: 4 documenti preparati con cura dai bibliotecari.
15.00 e 17.00 [30MN]
– MOUSSO DOUMS
Queste batteriste travolgono il pubblico e comunicano la loro energia con potenza e sensibilità. Propongono un repertorio eclettico composto appositamente per loro da musicisti di estrazione molto diversa (rock, contemporanea, afrocubana, africana, venezuelana, ecc.)
16h
– GUSTO
Espanol :
10h
– EL PARQUE DE LOS CUENTOS | 0 36 meses
14h > 17h
– LECTURAS | 3 10 años
con la asociación Lire et Faire lire
Sentado, de pie o tumbado, déjese arrullar, sorprender y maravillar por libros maravillosos y sorprendentes.
– CUENTOS | todas las edades
con el taller Contes en chantier y Josée Delignon
– À LA MANIÈRE D’ARCIMBOLDO | todas las edades
Cree magníficos retratos a partir de cartón reciclado utilizando los elementos de composición: frutas, verduras, flores y cereales.
– JUEGOS DE RETRATO | todos los públicos
Una selección de juegos de ambientación, memoria y comunicación sobre el tema del rostro.
– FAIS TA TRONCHE | 3 10 años
con el autor e ilustrador Peb
Crea tu propia chapa personalizada a partir de un autorretrato
– CAMIÓN KRAFT
Salga del festival con una bolsa sorpresa: 4 documentos cuidadosamente preparados por los bibliotecarios.
15h y 17h [30MN]
– MOUSSO DOUMS
Estas tamborileras hacen vibrar al público y transmiten su energía con fuerza y sensibilidad. Ofrecen un repertorio ecléctico compuesto especialmente para ellas por músicos de orígenes muy diversos (rock, contemporáneo, afrocubano, africano, venezolano, etc.)
16h
– GUSTO
