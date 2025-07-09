Après-Midi Ludique LudoLYRE Nancy 9 juillet 2025 14:00

Meurthe-et-Moselle

Après-Midi Ludique LudoLYRE 83 avenue de Strasbourg Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Gratuit

0

Gratuit

Date : Mercredi 2025-07-09 14:00:00 - 17:00:00

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2025-07-09 14:00:00

fin : 2025-07-09 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-09

10h

– LE PARC À HISTOIRES | 0 36 mois

14h > 17h

– LECTURES | 3 10 ans

avec l’association Lire et Faire lire

Assis, debout, allongé, laissez-vous bercer, surprendre et émerveiller par des livres merveilleux et surprenants.

– CONTES | tout public

avec l’Atelier Contes en chantier et Josée Delignon

– À LA MANIÈRE D’ARCIMBOLDO | tout public

Créez de magnifiques portraits en carton recyclé à l’aide des éléments de composition fruits, légumes, fleurs et céréales.

– JEUX DE PORTRAITS | tout public

Une sélection de jeux d’ambiance, de mémoire et de communication sur le thème du visage.

– FAIS TA TRONCHE | 3 10 ans

avec l’auteur-illustrateur Peb

Créez votre badge personnalisé à partir d’un auto-portrait

– KRAFT TRUCK

Repartez du festival avec un sac surprise 4 documents préparés avec soin par les bibliothécaires.

15h et 17h [30MN]

– MOUSSO DOUMS

Ces femmes tambour emportent le public et communiquent leur énergie avec puissance et sensibilité. Elles proposent un répertoire éclectique composé spécialement pour elles par des musiciens d’horizons très différents (rock, contemporain, afro-cubain, africain, vénézuelien…)

16h

– GOÛTERTout public

0 .

83 avenue de Strasbourg

83 avenue de Strasbourg
Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 38 64 61 14

English :

10h

– THE STORY PARK | 0 36 months

2 pm > 5 pm

– LECTURES | 3 10 years

with the Lire et Faire lire association

Sitting, standing or lying down, let yourself be lulled, surprised and amazed by wonderful and surprising books.

– TALES | all ages

with Atelier Contes en chantier and Josée Delignon

– À LA MANIÈRE D?ARCIMBOLDO | all ages

Create beautiful portraits out of recycled cardboard, using composition elements such as fruit, vegetables, flowers and cereals.

– PORTRAIT GAMES | general public

A selection of atmospheric, memory and communication games on the theme of the face.

– FAIS TA TRONCHE | 3 10 years

with author-illustrator Peb

Create your own personalized badge from a self-portrait

– KRAFT TRUCK

Leave the festival with a surprise bag: 4 documents carefully prepared by our librarians.

3pm and 5pm [30MN]

– MOUSSO DOUMS

These female drummers carry the audience away, communicating their energy with power and sensitivity. They offer an eclectic repertoire composed especially for them by musicians from very different backgrounds (rock, contemporary, Afro-Cuban, African, Venezuelan…)

16h

– TASTE

German :

10h

– DER GESCHICHTENPARK | 0 36 Monate

14h > 17h

– LESUNGEN | 3 10 Jahre

mit dem Verein Lire et Faire lire (Lesen und Lesen lassen)

Im Sitzen, Stehen oder Liegen lassen Sie sich von wunderbaren und überraschenden Büchern in den Schlaf wiegen, überraschen und zum Staunen bringen.

– MÄRCHEN | für alle Altersgruppen

mit dem Atelier Contes en chantier und Josée Delignon

– IN ARCIMBOLDOS MANIERUNG | für alle Altersgruppen

Erstellen Sie wunderschöne Porträts aus recyceltem Karton mithilfe von Kompositionselementen: Obst, Gemüse, Blumen und Getreide.

– PORTRAITSPIELE | für alle Altersgruppen

Eine Auswahl an Stimmungs-, Gedächtnis- und Kommunikationsspielen rund um das Thema Gesicht.

– MACH Deinen Trödel | 3 10 J

mit dem Autor und Illustrator Peb

Gestalte dein persönliches Namensschild anhand eines Selbstporträts

– KRAFT TRUCK

Verlassen Sie das Festival mit einer Überraschungstüte: 4 Dokumente, die von den Bibliothekaren sorgfältig vorbereitet wurden.

15h und 17h [30MN]

– MOUSSO DOUMS

Diese trommelnden Frauen reißen das Publikum mit und vermitteln ihre Energie mit Kraft und Sensibilität. Sie bieten ein eklektisches Repertoire, das speziell für sie von Musikern mit sehr unterschiedlichen Hintergründen komponiert wurde (Rock, zeitgenössisch, afro-kubanisch, afrikanisch, venezolanisch…)

16h

– GOÛTER

Italiano :

10h

– IL PARCO DELLE STORIE | 0 36 mesi

14.00 > 17.00

– LETTURE | 3 10 anni

con l’associazione Lire et Faire lire

Seduti, in piedi o sdraiati, lasciatevi cullare, sorprendere e stupire da libri meravigliosi e sorprendenti.

– FIABE | tutte le età

con il laboratorio Contes en chantier e Josée Delignon

– À LA MANIÈRE D’ARCIMBOLDO | tutte le età

Creare magnifici ritratti in cartone riciclato utilizzando gli elementi della composizione: frutta, verdura, fiori e cereali.

– GIOCHI DI RITRATTO | pubblico generico

Una selezione di giochi d’atmosfera, di memoria e di comunicazione sul tema del volto.

– FAIS TA TRONCHE | 3 10 anni

con l’autore e illustratore Peb

Creazione di un badge personalizzato basato su un autoritratto

– CAMIONCINO KRAFT

Lasciate il festival con una borsa a sorpresa: 4 documenti preparati con cura dai bibliotecari.

15.00 e 17.00 [30MN]

– MOUSSO DOUMS

Queste batteriste travolgono il pubblico e comunicano la loro energia con potenza e sensibilità. Propongono un repertorio eclettico composto appositamente per loro da musicisti di estrazione molto diversa (rock, contemporanea, afrocubana, africana, venezuelana, ecc.)

16h

– GUSTO

Espanol :

10h

– EL PARQUE DE LOS CUENTOS | 0 36 meses

14h > 17h

– LECTURAS | 3 10 años

con la asociación Lire et Faire lire

Sentado, de pie o tumbado, déjese arrullar, sorprender y maravillar por libros maravillosos y sorprendentes.

– CUENTOS | todas las edades

con el taller Contes en chantier y Josée Delignon

– À LA MANIÈRE D’ARCIMBOLDO | todas las edades

Cree magníficos retratos a partir de cartón reciclado utilizando los elementos de composición: frutas, verduras, flores y cereales.

– JUEGOS DE RETRATO | todos los públicos

Una selección de juegos de ambientación, memoria y comunicación sobre el tema del rostro.

– FAIS TA TRONCHE | 3 10 años

con el autor e ilustrador Peb

Crea tu propia chapa personalizada a partir de un autorretrato

– CAMIÓN KRAFT

Salga del festival con una bolsa sorpresa: 4 documentos cuidadosamente preparados por los bibliotecarios.

15h y 17h [30MN]

– MOUSSO DOUMS

Estas tamborileras hacen vibrar al público y transmiten su energía con fuerza y sensibilidad. Ofrecen un repertorio ecléctico compuesto especialmente para ellas por músicos de orígenes muy diversos (rock, contemporáneo, afrocubano, africano, venezolano, etc.)

16h

– GUSTO

