Après plage Marché artisanal nocturne Fouras 4 juillet 2025 18:00

Charente-Maritime

Après plage Marché artisanal nocturne rue Carnot Fouras Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi 2025-07-04 18:00:00

fin : 2025-08-29 23:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-04

Chaque vendredi, prolongez vos fins d’après-midi en mode détente et convivialité avec les « Après Plage » et les marchés nocturnes artisanaux.

rue Carnot

Fouras 17450 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 84 60 11 communication@fouras-les-bains.fr

English : Après plage Night craft market

Every Friday, relax and enjoy the afternoon with the ‘Après Plage’ and night-time craft markets.

German : Nach dem Strand Nächtlicher Kunsthandwerksmarkt

Jeden Freitag können Sie Ihre Spätnachmittage im Entspannungs- und Geselligkeitsmodus mit den „Après Plage“ und den nächtlichen Kunsthandwerkermärkten verlängern.

Italiano :

Ogni venerdì, rilassatevi e godetevi l' »Après Plage » e i mercati artigianali notturni.

Espanol :

Todos los viernes, relájese y disfrute del « Après Plage » y de los mercadillos nocturnos de artesanía.

L’événement Après plage Marché artisanal nocturne Fouras a été mis à jour le 2025-06-24 par Office de Tourisme Rochefort Océan