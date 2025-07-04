Après plage Marché artisanal nocturne Fouras 4 juillet 2025 18:00
Charente-Maritime
Après plage Marché artisanal nocturne rue Carnot Fouras Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date :
Début : Vendredi 2025-07-04 18:00:00
fin : 2025-08-29 23:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-04
Chaque vendredi, prolongez vos fins d’après-midi en mode détente et convivialité avec les « Après Plage » et les marchés nocturnes artisanaux.
rue Carnot
Fouras 17450 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 84 60 11 communication@fouras-les-bains.fr
English : Après plage Night craft market
Every Friday, relax and enjoy the afternoon with the ‘Après Plage’ and night-time craft markets.
German : Nach dem Strand Nächtlicher Kunsthandwerksmarkt
Jeden Freitag können Sie Ihre Spätnachmittage im Entspannungs- und Geselligkeitsmodus mit den „Après Plage“ und den nächtlichen Kunsthandwerkermärkten verlängern.
Italiano :
Ogni venerdì, rilassatevi e godetevi l' »Après Plage » e i mercati artigianali notturni.
Espanol :
Todos los viernes, relájese y disfrute del « Après Plage » y de los mercadillos nocturnos de artesanía.
