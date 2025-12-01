AQUA-RELAX THERMES BASSIN CHAMBERT Bagnères-de-Luchon
THERMES BASSIN CHAMBERT Parc thermal Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 7 EUR
Début : 2025-12-26 10:00:00
fin : 2025-12-29 11:30:00
2025-12-26 2025-12-29 2025-12-30 2025-12-31
Venez vous détendre dans un bassin chauffé lors d’un temps de bien-être partagé en musique douce. Sur réservation (places limitées).
Public adulte. 7 .
English :
Come and relax in a heated pool during a time of shared well-being to the accompaniment of soft music. Reservations required (places are limited).
