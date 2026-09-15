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ARCHITRUC APP’ART 101 – PHILIPP HUGUES BONAN – PORTRAITS D’ARTISTES ET CETERA – FESTIVAL HORS CADRE

5 rue Montmorency Béziers Hérault

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-08

fin : 2026-11-01

Date(s) :

2026-10-08

Derrière la porte d’un atelier, Philipp Bonan ne sait jamais ce qui l’attend. Mais il y cherche toujours la même chose : une lumière. Et c’est vers elle qu’il avance, inlassablement…

Le Festival Hors Cadre revient à Béziers pour sa 3e édition, avec une programmation artistique et culturelle originale, créative et ouverte à tous.

Derrière la porte d’un atelier, Philipp Bonan ne sait jamais ce qui l’attend. Mais il y cherche toujours la même chose : une lumière. Et c’est vers elle qu’il avance, inlassablement…

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5 rue Montmorency Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie

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English : ARCHITRUC APP’ART 101 – PHILIPP HUGUES BONAN – PORTRAITS D’ARTISTES ET CETERA – FESTIVAL HORS CADRE

Behind the door of a studio, Philipp Bonan never knows what awaits him. But he is always searching for the same thing there: a light. And it is toward that light that he moves, tirelessly…

L’événement ARCHITRUC APP’ART 101 – PHILIPP HUGUES BONAN – PORTRAITS D’ARTISTES ET CETERA – FESTIVAL HORS CADRE Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-09-10 par 34 – ADT34