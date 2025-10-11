Ardenn’Rock reprend son souffle Signy-l’Abbaye

Ardenn’Rock reprend son souffle Signy-l’Abbaye samedi 11 octobre 2025.

Ardenn’Rock reprend son souffle

Halle de signy Signy-l’Abbaye Ardennes

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-11

fin : 2025-10-11

Date(s) :

2025-10-11

Evènement gratuit orienté chanson française. Au programme 19h Renaud M. 20h15 Les potes en feu 22h Les idiots Rendez-vous le 11 octobre sous la halle de Signy l’Abbaye Buvette et restauration sur place

.

Halle de signy Signy-l’Abbaye 08460 Ardennes Grand Est +33 6 18 81 57 71 contact@ardennrock.com

English :

Free French chanson event. On the program: 7pm Renaud M. 8.15pm Les potes en feu 10pm Les idiots Rendezvous on October 11th at the Signy l’Abbaye market hall Refreshments and food on site

German :

Kostenlose Veranstaltung, die sich am französischen Chanson orientiert. Auf dem Programm: 19 Uhr Renaud M. 20.15 Uhr: Les potes en feu 22 Uhr: Les idiots Treffpunkt am 11. Oktober in der Halle von Signy l’Abbaye Getränke und Essen vor Ort

Italiano :

Evento gratuito dedicato alla chanson francese. In programma: ore 19.00 Renaud M. ore 20.15 Les potes en feu ore 22.00 Les idiots Rendezvous l’11 ottobre sotto il mercato coperto di Signy l’Abbaye Rinfreschi e cibo in loco

Espanol :

Evento gratuito centrado en la chanson francesa. En el programa: 19.00 h Renaud M. 20.15 h Les potes en feu 22.00 h Les idiots Rendezvous el 11 de octubre bajo el mercado cubierto de Signy l’Abbaye Refrescos y comida in situ

L’événement Ardenn’Rock reprend son souffle Signy-l’Abbaye a été mis à jour le 2025-10-06 par Ardennes Tourisme