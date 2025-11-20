ARRIVÉE DES BEAUJOLAIS NOUVEAUX CHEZ LES JAJALOGUES Béziers

ARRIVÉE DES BEAUJOLAIS NOUVEAUX CHEZ LES JAJALOGUES

2 Place Pierre Semard Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-20

fin : 2025-11-20

Date(s) :

2025-11-20

Mets ton béret, tes bretelles ou ton foulard et rejoins vite le comptoir des Jajalogues pour fêter l’arrivée des Beaujolais Nouveaux!

2 Place Pierre Semard Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 28 28 73

English :

Put on your beret, your suspenders or your scarf and hurry to the Jajalogues counter to celebrate the arrival of Beaujolais Nouveaux!

German :

Wenn du deine Baskenmütze, deine Hosenträger oder dein Halstuch anziehst, kannst du die Ankunft der neuen Beaujolais Nouveaux feiern

Italiano :

Indossate il berretto, le bretelle o la sciarpa e correte al banco Jajalogues per festeggiare l’arrivo del Beaujolais Nouveaux!

Espanol :

¡Ponte la boina, los tirantes o la bufanda y date prisa en llegar al mostrador de Jajalogues para celebrar la llegada de los Beaujolais Nouveaux!

