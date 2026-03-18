ARTISTES À SUIVRE 2026 AMANITE FLUO

Chalabre Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-16 18:00:00

fin : 2026-05-16

Date(s) :

2026-05-16

Artistes à Suivre rassemble chaque printemps une cinquantaine d’artistes dans autant de galeries éphémères et parfois insolites. Loin des grands axes culturels, dans une zone rurale fortement enclavée, cette action est une vitrine représentative de la création artistique actuelle et un rendez-vous entre un large public et des artistes de toutes origines et disciplines.

Une trentaine d’événements culturels, (ateliers, théâtre, lectures, performances, concerts… ) se greffent spontanément sur les expositions en fin de journée, faisant ainsi d’Artistes à Suivre un festival de tous les arts.

18h Concert Amanite Fluo

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Chalabre 11230 Aude Occitanie contact@eckco.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Each spring, Artistes à Suivre brings together around fifty artists in as many ephemeral and sometimes unusual galleries. Far from the main cultural arteries, in a remote rural area, this initiative is a representative showcase for current artistic creation, and a meeting place for a broad public and artists from all backgrounds and disciplines.

Some thirty cultural events (workshops, theater, readings, performances, concerts, etc.) are spontaneously grafted onto the exhibitions at the end of the day, making Artistes à Suivre a festival of all the arts.

6pm: Amanite Fluo concert

L’événement ARTISTES À SUIVRE 2026 AMANITE FLUO Chalabre a été mis à jour le 2026-03-18 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 ADT