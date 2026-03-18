ARTISTES À SUIVRE 2026 Puivert

ARTISTES À SUIVRE 2026

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-16 11:00:00

fin : 2026-05-16

Date(s) :

2026-05-16

Artistes à Suivre rassemble chaque printemps une cinquantaine d’artistes dans autant de galeries éphémères et parfois insolites. Loin des grands axes culturels, dans une zone rurale fortement enclavée, cette action est une vitrine représentative de la création artistique actuelle et un rendez-vous entre un large public et des artistes de toutes origines et disciplines.

Une trentaine d’événements culturels, (ateliers, théâtre, lectures, performances, concerts… ) se greffent spontanément sur les expositions en fin de journée, faisant ainsi d’Artistes à Suivre un festival de tous les arts.

11h Rencontre table ronde avec l’artiste Michaël Magne

Salle de la mairie

14h Danse du Tournoiement Derviche

Sous la halle

18h Visite chantée sur les différents thèmes du musée avec Rachel Salter

Musée du Quercorb

21h Karaoké acoustique Chez Marius

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Puivert 11230 Aude Occitanie

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English :

Each spring, Artistes à Suivre brings together around fifty artists in as many ephemeral and sometimes unusual galleries. Far from the main cultural arteries, in a remote rural area, this initiative is a representative showcase for current artistic creation, and a meeting place for a broad public and artists from all backgrounds and disciplines.

Some thirty cultural events (workshops, theater, readings, performances, concerts, etc.) are spontaneously grafted onto the exhibitions at the end of the day, making Artistes à Suivre a festival of all the arts.

11 a.m.: Round-table meeting with artist Michaël Magne

Town Hall

2pm: Dervish Tournament Dance

Sous la halle

6pm: Singing tour of the museum with Rachel Salter

Musée du Quercorb

9pm: Acoustic karaoke Chez Marius

L’événement ARTISTES À SUIVRE 2026 Puivert a été mis à jour le 2026-03-18 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 ADT