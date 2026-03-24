ARTISTES À SUIVRE 2026

Saint-Jean-de-Paracol Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-14

fin : 2026-05-17

Date(s) :

2026-05-14

Chaque année, pendant les 4 jours du week-end de l’Ascension, le festival Artistes à Suivre vous invite à emprunter des sentiers de traverse en Haute vallée de l’Aude.

Les villages se prêtent au jeu, permettant aux artistes d’investir de la grange aux églises, des lieux souvent inaccessibles le reste du temps.

Des expositions mais aussi une programmation artistique riche et pluridisciplinaire vous seront proposées dans les 8 villages du territoire

– Bugarach

– Chalabre

– Puivert

– Rennes-les-Bains

– Rivel

– Saint-Jean-de-Paracol

– Serres

– Val-du-Faby Fa et Rouvenac

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Saint-Jean-de-Paracol 11260 Aude Occitanie

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English :

Every year, over the 4 days of the Ascension weekend, the Artistes à Suivre festival invites you to explore the byways of the Haute Vallée de l?Aude.

Villages lend themselves to the game, allowing artists to take over from barns to churches, places often inaccessible the rest of the time.

Exhibitions and a rich, multi-disciplinary artistic program will be on offer in the region?s 8 villages:

– Bugarach

– Chalabre

– Puivert

– Rennes-les-Bains

– Rivel

– Saint-Jean-de-Paracol

– Serres

– Val-du-Faby: Fa and Rouvenac

L’événement ARTISTES À SUIVRE 2026 Saint-Jean-de-Paracol a été mis à jour le 2026-03-19 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 ADT