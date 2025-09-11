ARTS PLASTIQUES Allenc

ARTS PLASTIQUES Allenc jeudi 11 septembre 2025.

ARTS PLASTIQUES

Local du foyer Allenc Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Demi-journée

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-11

fin : 2025-09-11

Date(s) :

2025-09-11 2025-09-18 2025-09-25 2025-10-02 2025-10-09

Pour s’initier ou se perfectionner à l’art plastique avec Julia Assant. Imaginez, créez, inventez….

Adhésion au foyer rural d’Allenc 12€. Renseignements au 06 40 27 12 96

Pour s’initier ou se perfectionner à l’art plastique avec Julia Assant. Imaginez, créez, inventez….

Adhésion au foyer rural d’Allenc 12€. Renseignements au 06 40 27 12 96 .

Local du foyer Allenc 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 40 27 12 96

English :

Learn or perfect your art with Julia Assant. Imagine, create, invent….

Membership of the Foyer Rural d’Allenc: 12? Information on 06 40 27 12 96

German :

Um mit Julia Assant in die plastische Kunst einzusteigen oder sie zu perfektionieren. Imagine, create, inventez….

Mitgliedschaft im Foyer rural d’Allenc: 12? Informationen unter: 06 40 27 12 96

Italiano :

Imparate o migliorate le vostre abilità artistiche con Julia Assant. Immaginare, creare, inventare….

Iscrizione al foyer rurale d’Allenc: 12? Informazioni al numero 06 40 27 12 96

Espanol :

Aprende o mejora tus habilidades artísticas con Julia Assant. Imaginar, crear, inventar….

Afiliación al foyer rural d’Allenc: 12? Información en el 06 40 27 12 96

L’événement ARTS PLASTIQUES Allenc a été mis à jour le 2025-09-06 par 48-OT Mont Lozere