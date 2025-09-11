ARTS PLASTIQUES Allenc
ARTS PLASTIQUES Allenc jeudi 11 septembre 2025.
ARTS PLASTIQUES
Local du foyer Allenc Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Demi-journée
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-11
fin : 2025-09-11
Date(s) :
2025-09-11 2025-09-18 2025-09-25 2025-10-02 2025-10-09
Pour s’initier ou se perfectionner à l’art plastique avec Julia Assant. Imaginez, créez, inventez….
Adhésion au foyer rural d’Allenc 12€. Renseignements au 06 40 27 12 96
Local du foyer Allenc 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 40 27 12 96
English :
Learn or perfect your art with Julia Assant. Imagine, create, invent….
Membership of the Foyer Rural d’Allenc: 12? Information on 06 40 27 12 96
German :
Um mit Julia Assant in die plastische Kunst einzusteigen oder sie zu perfektionieren. Imagine, create, inventez….
Mitgliedschaft im Foyer rural d’Allenc: 12? Informationen unter: 06 40 27 12 96
Italiano :
Imparate o migliorate le vostre abilità artistiche con Julia Assant. Immaginare, creare, inventare….
Iscrizione al foyer rurale d’Allenc: 12? Informazioni al numero 06 40 27 12 96
Espanol :
Aprende o mejora tus habilidades artísticas con Julia Assant. Imaginar, crear, inventar….
Afiliación al foyer rural d’Allenc: 12? Información en el 06 40 27 12 96
