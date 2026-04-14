Artus – Le Show XXL au cinéma, LE CLUB, Barbezieux
Artus – Le Show XXL au cinéma, LE CLUB, Barbezieux jeudi 24 septembre 2026.
Artus – Le Show XXL au cinéma Jeudi 24 septembre, 19h00 LE CLUB Charente
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-09-24T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-24T20:40:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-09-24T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-24T20:40:00+02:00
LE CLUB 32 boulevard Chanzy, Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire Barbezieux 16300 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.ticketingcine.com?EMS0308#showmovie?id=NLBK9 »}]
Artus au cinéma Le Club Artus – Le Show XXL au cinéma