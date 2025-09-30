Assemblée du PAT Royans-Vercors Salle « La Parenthèse » Saint-Jean-en-Royans
Assemblée du PAT Royans-Vercors
Salle « La Parenthèse » 3 Rue des Écoles, 26190 Saint-Jean-en-Royans Saint-Jean-en-Royans Drôme
Début : Mardi 2025-09-30 18:00:00
fin : 2025-09-30 22:00:00
2025-09-30
Après une année 2024 de coconstruction du PAT Royans-Vercors 2025-2035, la 3e assemblée permettra de présenter la stratégie agricole et alimentaire 2035. Elle sera clôturée par la projection du film La ferme des Bertrand à 20h. Accès libre et gratuit.
Salle « La Parenthèse » 3 Rue des Écoles, 26190 Saint-Jean-en-Royans Saint-Jean-en-Royans 26190 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 07 44 51 05 p.gatet@cc-royans-vercors.org
English :
After a year 2024 of co-construction of the PAT Royans-Vercors 2025-2035, the 3rd assembly will present the agricultural and food strategy 2035. It will close with a screening of the film « La ferme des Bertrand » at 8pm. Free admission.
German :
Nach einem Jahr 2024 der Ko-Konstruktion des PAT Royans-Vercors 2025-2035 wird die 3. Versammlung dazu dienen, die Strategie für Landwirtschaft und Ernährung 2035 vorzustellen. Sie wird mit der Vorführung des Films « La ferme des Bertrand » um 20 Uhr abgeschlossen. Freier Zugang und kostenloser Eintritt.
Italiano :
Dopo un anno di co-costruzione del PAT Royans-Vercors 2025-2035 nel 2024, la terza assemblea presenterà la strategia agricola e alimentare 2035. Si chiuderà con la proiezione del film « La ferme des Bertrand » alle 20.00. Ingresso libero.
Espanol :
Tras un año de co-construcción del PAT Royans-Vercors 2025-2035 en 2024, la 3ª asamblea presentará la estrategia agrícola y alimentaria 2035. Se clausurará con la proyección de la película « La ferme des Bertrand » a las 20h. Entrada gratuita.
