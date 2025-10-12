Assemblée générale AIOLI Salle polyvalente Saint-Restitut
Assemblée générale AIOLI Salle polyvalente Saint-Restitut dimanche 12 octobre 2025.
Assemblée générale AIOLI
Salle polyvalente Place du colonel Bertrand Saint-Restitut Drôme
Tarif : 18 – 18 – EUR
Début : 2025-10-12 10:30:00
fin : 2025-10-12 15:00:00
2025-10-12
Assemblée générale de crèches et traditions suivie de l’apéritif et le repas AIOLI sur inscription voir affiche, paiement sur Helloasso.
Salle polyvalente Place du colonel Bertrand Saint-Restitut 26130 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 72 79 17 47 atelier.des.sources@orange.fr
English :
General meeting of crèches et traditions followed by aperitif and AIOLI meal. Registration see poster, payment on Helloasso.
German :
Generalversammlung von crèches et traditions mit anschließendem Aperitif und AIOLI-Mahlzeit. Anmeldung siehe Plakat, Bezahlung über Helloasso.
Italiano :
Assemblea generale di crèches et traditions seguita dall’aperitivo e dal pranzo AIOLI. Iscrizioni vedi locandina, pagamento su Helloasso.
Espanol :
Asamblea General de crèches et traditions seguida de aperitivo y comida AIOLI. Inscripción ver cartel, pago en Helloasso.
