Assemblée générale AIOLI Salle polyvalente Saint-Restitut

Assemblée générale AIOLI Salle polyvalente Saint-Restitut dimanche 12 octobre 2025.

Assemblée générale AIOLI

Salle polyvalente Place du colonel Bertrand Saint-Restitut Drôme

Tarif : 18 – 18 – EUR

Tarif réduit

Adherent

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-12 10:30:00

fin : 2025-10-12 15:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-12

Assemblée générale de crèches et traditions suivie de l’apéritif et le repas AIOLI sur inscription voir affiche, paiement sur Helloasso.

.

Salle polyvalente Place du colonel Bertrand Saint-Restitut 26130 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 72 79 17 47 atelier.des.sources@orange.fr

English :

General meeting of crèches et traditions followed by aperitif and AIOLI meal. Registration see poster, payment on Helloasso.

German :

Generalversammlung von crèches et traditions mit anschließendem Aperitif und AIOLI-Mahlzeit. Anmeldung siehe Plakat, Bezahlung über Helloasso.

Italiano :

Assemblea generale di crèches et traditions seguita dall’aperitivo e dal pranzo AIOLI. Iscrizioni vedi locandina, pagamento su Helloasso.

Espanol :

Asamblea General de crèches et traditions seguida de aperitivo y comida AIOLI. Inscripción ver cartel, pago en Helloasso.

L’événement Assemblée générale AIOLI Saint-Restitut a été mis à jour le 2025-09-16 par Office de Tourisme Drôme Sud Provence