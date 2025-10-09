Association AGHC Médiation culturelle AUDITORIUM Besançon

Association AGHC Médiation culturelle AUDITORIUM Besançon jeudi 9 octobre 2025.

Association AGHC Médiation culturelle

AUDITORIUM 20, Rue Mégevand Besançon Doubs

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit
Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-09 18:00:00
fin : 2025-10-09

Date(s) :
2025-10-09

SPI CAUSERIE Par le père Pierre Bayerlet

Andreï Sakharov, père de la bombe H soviétique
et prix Nobel de la paix   .

AUDITORIUM 20, Rue Mégevand Besançon 25000 Doubs Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 81 25 17 17 

English : Association AGHC Médiation culturelle

German : Association AGHC Médiation culturelle

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement Association AGHC Médiation culturelle Besançon a été mis à jour le 2025-09-30 par OFFICE DE TOURISME ET DES CONGRES DU GRAND BESANCON