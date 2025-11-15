Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Association AGHC Médiation culturelle Chapelle Besançon

Association AGHC Médiation culturelle Chapelle Besançon samedi 15 novembre 2025.

Association AGHC Médiation culturelle

Chapelle 20, Rue Mégevand Besançon Doubs

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit
Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-15 14:30:00
fin : 2025-11-15

Date(s) :
2025-11-15

A LA DÉCOUVERTE DE LA CHAPELLE
Par Bénédicte Baudoin.
La chapelle du Grand Séminaire, aujourd’hui Centre diocésain, n’a pas perdu son âme ni sa fonction. Mais en quoi fait-elle partie intégrante d’un séminaire ? Quelles sont ses particularités ? Pourquoi les vitraux de Félix Gaudin sont-ils si originaux ? Venez découvrir la chapelle du Centre diocésain, 20 rue Mégevand, lors d’une visite guidée proposée par Bénédicte Baudoin le samedi 15 novembre à 14h30.   .

Chapelle 20, Rue Mégevand Besançon 25000 Doubs Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 81 25 17 17  mediationculturelle.aghc@gmail.com

English : Association AGHC Médiation culturelle

German : Association AGHC Médiation culturelle

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement Association AGHC Médiation culturelle Besançon a été mis à jour le 2025-10-17 par OFFICE DE TOURISME ET DES CONGRES DU GRAND BESANCON