Association AGHC Médiation culturelle Chapelle Besançon

Chapelle 20, Rue Mégevand Besançon Doubs
Début : 2025-11-15 14:30:00
fin : 2025-11-15
2025-11-15
A LA DÉCOUVERTE DE LA CHAPELLE
Par Bénédicte Baudoin.
La chapelle du Grand Séminaire, aujourd’hui Centre diocésain, n’a pas perdu son âme ni sa fonction. Mais en quoi fait-elle partie intégrante d’un séminaire ? Quelles sont ses particularités ? Pourquoi les vitraux de Félix Gaudin sont-ils si originaux ? Venez découvrir la chapelle du Centre diocésain, 20 rue Mégevand, lors d’une visite guidée proposée par Bénédicte Baudoin le samedi 15 novembre à 14h30. .
Chapelle 20, Rue Mégevand Besançon 25000 Doubs Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 81 25 17 17 mediationculturelle.aghc@gmail.com
