ASTONVILLA LOVE CONNECTION TOUR – SALLE VICTOIRE 2 St Jean De Vedas

ASTONVILLA LOVE CONNECTION TOUR – SALLE VICTOIRE 2 St Jean De Vedas jeudi 16 octobre 2025.

ASTONVILLA LOVE CONNECTION TOUR Début : 2025-10-16 à 20:00. Tarif : – euros.

ASTONVILLA, LOVE CONNECTION TOURNouvel épisode à l’automne !Pour fêter notre tout premier album.On a imaginé des concerts exceptionnels entre rétrospectives et Superspectives.Ils sont notre façon de vous dire merci pour votre accueil, votre fidélité, pour cette connexion depuis le tout début — et encore plus ces derniers temps.Après ça ? On reprendra notre course dans l’espace.On reviendra quand le cosmos le décidera.Astonlavista,Fred, Greg & TonyAstonvilla

Vous pouvez obtenir votre billet ici

SALLE VICTOIRE 2 2 RUE THEOPHRASTE RENAUDOT 34430 St Jean De Vedas 34