ATELIER A LA MANIERE DE SIGNAC (4-7 ans) Musée municipal Yves Machelon Gannat

Musée municipal Yves Machelon 1 esplanade P. Roch Jurien de la Gravière Gannat Allier

Début : Mercredi 2025-07-16 10:30:00

fin : 2025-08-13 12:00:00

2025-07-16 2025-07-30 2025-08-13

Atelier ludique explorez l’expo céramique XXe, découvrez le pointillisme de Signac ! Créez des motifs nature avec de petits points colorés.

Musée municipal Yves Machelon 1 esplanade P. Roch Jurien de la Gravière Gannat 03800 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 90 23 78 musee@ville-gannat.fr

English :

Fun workshop: explore the 20th century ceramics exhibition and discover Signac’s pointillism! Create natural motifs using small colored dots.

German :

Spielerischer Workshop: Erforschen Sie die Ausstellung Keramik XXe, entdecken Sie Signacs Pointillismus! Entwerfen Sie Naturmotive mit kleinen farbigen Punkten.

Italiano :

Laboratorio ludico: esplorate la mostra di ceramiche del XX secolo e scoprite il puntinismo di Signac! Create motivi naturali utilizzando piccoli punti colorati.

Espanol :

Taller lúdico: explore la exposición de cerámica del siglo XX y descubra el puntillismo de Signac Crea motivos naturales con pequeños puntos de color.

