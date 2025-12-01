Atelier adulte « Imprime un motif sur tote bag » Boutique Man’s Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux
Atelier adulte « Imprime un motif sur tote bag »
Boutique Man’s 5 Rue Delezay Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux Jura
Tarif : 25 – 25 – 25 EUR
Début : 2025-12-19 18:30:00
fin : 2025-12-19 20:30:00
Atelier adulte: Imprime un motif sur tote bag vendredi 19 décembre 2025
Durée 2h00
5 places par atelier
Aucun pré-requis n’est nécessaire pour participer.
Tout le matériel est fourni, même la bonne humeur!
Tarif 25€/pers
Sur inscription obligatoire au 06 73 20 11 18
Apéritif offert .
Boutique Man’s 5 Rue Delezay Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux 39150 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 73 20 11 18 contact@manonrob.fr
