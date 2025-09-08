ATELIER AIGUILLES centre culturel Jean Castan Mont Lozère et Goulet

ATELIER AIGUILLES

centre culturel Jean Castan Bagnols-les-Bains Mont Lozère et Goulet Lozère

Atelier couture, tricot, broderie tous les lundis dès 14h. Organisé par le Foyer Rural de Bagnols les Bains.

Ouvert à tous.

Renseignements auprès d’Evelyne au 0671821305.

English :

Sewing, knitting and embroidery workshop every Monday from 2pm. Organized by the Foyer Rural de Bagnols les Bains.

Open to all.

Information from Evelyne at 0671821305.

See you soon!

German :

Näh-, Strick- und Stickereiatelier jeden Montag ab 14 Uhr. Organisiert vom Foyer Rural de Bagnols les Bains.

Offen für alle.

Informationen bei Evelyne unter 0671821305.

Bis bald?

Italiano :

Laboratorio di cucito, maglia e ricamo ogni lunedì dalle 14.00. Organizzato dal Foyer Rural de Bagnols les Bains.

Aperto a tutti.

Informazioni da Evelyne a 0671821305.

Ci vediamo presto?

Espanol :

Taller de costura, punto y bordado todos los lunes a partir de las 14 h. Organizado por el Foyer Rural de Bagnols les Bains.

Abierto a todos.

Infórmate con Evelyne en 0671821305.

¿Nos vemos pronto?

