ATELIER AIGUILLES centre culturel Jean Castan Mont Lozère et Goulet
ATELIER AIGUILLES centre culturel Jean Castan Mont Lozère et Goulet lundi 8 septembre 2025.
ATELIER AIGUILLES
centre culturel Jean Castan Bagnols-les-Bains Mont Lozère et Goulet Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Demi-journée
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-08 14:00:00
fin : 2025-09-22 16:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-09-08 2025-09-15 2025-09-22 2025-09-29 2025-10-06
Atelier couture, tricot, broderie tous les lundis dès 14h. Organisé par le Foyer Rural de Bagnols les Bains.
Ouvert à tous.
Renseignements auprès d’Evelyne au 0671821305.
À bientôt
Atelier couture, tricot, broderie tous les lundis dès 14h. Organisé par le Foyer Rural de Bagnols les Bains.
Ouvert à tous.
Renseignements auprès d’Evelyne au 0671821305.
À bientôt .
centre culturel Jean Castan Bagnols-les-Bains Mont Lozère et Goulet 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 71 82 13 05
English :
Sewing, knitting and embroidery workshop every Monday from 2pm. Organized by the Foyer Rural de Bagnols les Bains.
Open to all.
Information from Evelyne at 0671821305.
See you soon!
German :
Näh-, Strick- und Stickereiatelier jeden Montag ab 14 Uhr. Organisiert vom Foyer Rural de Bagnols les Bains.
Offen für alle.
Informationen bei Evelyne unter 0671821305.
Bis bald?
Italiano :
Laboratorio di cucito, maglia e ricamo ogni lunedì dalle 14.00. Organizzato dal Foyer Rural de Bagnols les Bains.
Aperto a tutti.
Informazioni da Evelyne a 0671821305.
Ci vediamo presto?
Espanol :
Taller de costura, punto y bordado todos los lunes a partir de las 14 h. Organizado por el Foyer Rural de Bagnols les Bains.
Abierto a todos.
Infórmate con Evelyne en 0671821305.
¿Nos vemos pronto?
L’événement ATELIER AIGUILLES Mont Lozère et Goulet a été mis à jour le 2025-09-06 par 48-OT Mont Lozere