Atelier Amigurumi

51 avenue de Lorraine Florange Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2026-04-08 14:30:00

fin : 2026-04-22 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-08 2026-04-15 2026-04-22 2026-04-29

Réalisation de peluches au crochet selon l’art japonais de l’amigurumi.

Tout public dès 10 ans. Sur inscription, idéalement aux 4 séancesEnfants

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51 avenue de Lorraine Florange 57190 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 59 44 90 mediatheque@mairie-florange.fr

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English :

Creation of crocheted plush toys using the Japanese art of amigurumi.

For all ages 10 and up. Registration required, ideally for all 4 sessions

L’événement Atelier Amigurumi Florange a été mis à jour le 2026-03-28 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME