Atelier animaux en carton Enfants 4/6 ans Atelier Boutique Jus de carotte Vichy

Atelier animaux en carton Enfants 4/6 ans
Atelier Boutique Jus de carotte 43 passage Clémenceau Vichy Allier
Tarif : 18 – 18 – 18 EUR
1h Enfants 4 à 6 ans
Début : 2026-01-24 14:00:00
fin : 2026-01-24 15:00:00
2026-01-24 2026-02-17 2026-02-19 2026-03-07 2026-03-21
Créé ton animal à partir d’un rouleau en carton.
Atelier Boutique Jus de carotte 43 passage Clémenceau Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 80 48 00 21 contact@jus-de-carotte.fr
Create your own animal from a cardboard roll.
