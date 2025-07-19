Atelier Aquarelle avec Chloé Manufactory Le Havre

Atelier Aquarelle avec Chloé Manufactory Le Havre samedi 19 juillet 2025.

Atelier Aquarelle avec Chloé

Manufactory 115 Rue Richelieu Le Havre Seine-Maritime

Début : 2025-07-19 14:00:00

fin : 2025-07-19 16:00:00

2025-07-19 2025-07-26 2025-08-02 2025-08-09 2025-08-23 2025-08-30

Exprimez votre créativité avec Manufactory !

Rejoignez-nous pour un atelier avec Chloé qui vous présentera des techniques d’aquarelle dans une ambiance conviviale et inspirante.

Pour les adultes

Durée 2h

Réservation obligatoire, nombre de place limité

Manufactory 115 Rue Richelieu Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie +33 2 35 13 69 97 manufactory@orange.fr

English : Atelier Aquarelle avec Chloé

Express your creativity with Manufactory!

Join us for a workshop with Chloé, who will introduce you to watercolor techniques in a friendly and inspiring atmosphere.

For adults

Duration: 2 hours

Reservations essential, number of places limited

German :

Bringen Sie Ihre Kreativität mit Manufactory zum Ausdruck!

Begleiten Sie uns zu einem Workshop mit Chloé, die Ihnen in einer freundlichen und inspirierenden Atmosphäre Aquarelltechniken vorstellt.

Für Erwachsene

Dauer: 2 Std

Reservierung erforderlich, begrenzte Platzzahl

Italiano :

Esprimete la vostra creatività con Manufactory!

Unitevi a noi per un workshop con Chloé, che vi mostrerà le tecniche dell’acquerello in un’atmosfera amichevole e stimolante.

Per adulti

Durata: 2 ore

Prenotazione obbligatoria, numero di posti limitato

Espanol :

¡Expresa tu creatividad con Manufactory!

Participa en un taller con Chloé, que te enseñará técnicas de acuarela en un ambiente agradable e inspirador.

Para adultos

Duración: 2 horas

Imprescindible reservar, plazas limitadas

L’événement Atelier Aquarelle avec Chloé Le Havre a été mis à jour le 2025-06-29 par Office de Tourisme Le Havre Etretat Normandie