Le Pavillon 10 Quai François Mitterrand Caen Calvados

Début : 2025-07-22 10:00:00

fin : 2025-07-22 11:00:00

2025-07-22 2025-08-26 2025-09-10

Lecture et création d’une scène de plage inspirée de l’univers de Sol Undurraga. 22/07, 26/08, 10/09 10h à 11h dès 4 ans (parents bienvenus).

Le Pavillon 10 Quai François Mitterrand Caen 14000 Calvados Normandie +33 2 31 83 79 29 contact@lepavillon-caen.com

English : Atelier Archi’lecture « La plage »

Reading and creation of a beach scene inspired by the world of Sol Undurraga. 22/07, 26/08, 10/09 ? 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Ages 4 and up (parents welcome).

German : Atelier Archi’lecture « La plage »

Lesen und Gestalten einer Strandszene, inspiriert von der Welt von Sol Undurraga. 22/07, 26/08, 10/09 ? 10h bis 11h ? ab 4 Jahren (Eltern willkommen).

Italiano :

Lettura e creazione di una scena di spiaggia ispirata al mondo di Sol Undurraga. 22/07, 26/08, 10/09 ? dalle 10.00 alle 11.00 ? a partire dai 4 anni (i genitori sono i benvenuti).

Espanol :

Lectura y creación de una escena de playa inspirada en el mundo de Sol Undurraga. 22/07, 26/08, 10/09 ? de 10h a 11h ? a partir de 4 años (padres bienvenidos).

