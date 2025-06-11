ATELIER ARGILE – Fontès, 11 juin 2025 07:00, Fontès.

Hérault

ATELIER ARGILE 1 Rue de l’Hôpital Fontès Hérault

Début : 2025-06-11

fin : 2025-06-11

2025-06-11

L’espace de vie sociale itinérant Roul’Contact s’associe au Volcan Fontésol pour vous proposer un atelier Argile.

Plongez vos mains dans la terre et laissez parler votre créativité.

Gratuit/sur inscriptions .

1 Rue de l’Hôpital

Fontès 34320 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 07 45 88 99 roulcontact@terre-contact.com

English :

The Roul’Contact mobile social center is joining forces with Volcan Fontésol to offer a clay workshop.

Dip your hands in the clay and let your creativity flow.

German :

Der mobile Sozialraum Roul’Contact schließt sich mit dem Volcan Fontésol zusammen, um Ihnen einen Ton-Workshop anzubieten.

Tauchen Sie Ihre Hände in die Erde und lassen Sie Ihrer Kreativität freien Lauf.

Italiano :

Il centro sociale mobile Roul’Contact unisce le forze con Volcan Fontésol per offrire un laboratorio di argilla.

Immergete le mani nell’argilla e date sfogo alla vostra creatività.

Espanol :

El centro social móvil Roul’Contact se une a Volcan Fontésol para ofrecer un taller de arcilla.

Sumerge tus manos en la arcilla y deja fluir tu creatividad.

L’événement ATELIER ARGILE Fontès a été mis à jour le 2025-05-19 par 34 OT DU CLERMONTAIS