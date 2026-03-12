Atelier argile Espace d’Interprétation du Gallo-Romain Saint-Cybardeaux

Atelier argile Espace d’Interprétation du Gallo-Romain Saint-Cybardeaux vendredi 24 avril 2026.

Atelier argile

Espace d’Interprétation du Gallo-Romain ESPACE D’INTERPRÉTATION DU GALLO-ROMAIN Saint-Cybardeaux Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-24 11:00:00
fin : 2026-04-24 12:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-04-24

Vendredi 24 avril de 11h à 12h
Découverte de l’argile à travers la fabrication d’un médaillon romain.
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Espace d’Interprétation du Gallo-Romain ESPACE D’INTERPRÉTATION DU GALLO-ROMAIN Saint-Cybardeaux 16170 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 65 26 19 

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English :

Friday April 24, 11am to 12pm
Discover clay by making a Roman medallion.

L’événement Atelier argile Saint-Cybardeaux a été mis à jour le 2026-03-12 par Office de Tourisme du Rouillacais

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