Atelier argile Espace d’Interprétation du Gallo-Romain Saint-Cybardeaux
Atelier argile Espace d’Interprétation du Gallo-Romain Saint-Cybardeaux vendredi 24 avril 2026.
Atelier argile
Espace d’Interprétation du Gallo-Romain ESPACE D’INTERPRÉTATION DU GALLO-ROMAIN Saint-Cybardeaux Charente
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-24 11:00:00
fin : 2026-04-24 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-24
Vendredi 24 avril de 11h à 12h
Découverte de l’argile à travers la fabrication d’un médaillon romain.
.
Espace d’Interprétation du Gallo-Romain ESPACE D’INTERPRÉTATION DU GALLO-ROMAIN Saint-Cybardeaux 16170 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 65 26 19
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Friday April 24, 11am to 12pm
Discover clay by making a Roman medallion.
L’événement Atelier argile Saint-Cybardeaux a été mis à jour le 2026-03-12 par Office de Tourisme du Rouillacais