Atelier Art en herbe Bibliothèque Raymond Queneau Le Havre

Bibliothèque Raymond Queneau 17 Place Raymond Queneau Le Havre Seine-Maritime

Début : 2026-02-24 15:00:00

fin : 2026-02-24

2026-02-24

Découvrir un artiste, une oeuvre, un courant artistique, une technique tout en créant et en s’amusant ? À la bibliothèque, c’est possible ! Tabliers et pinceaux attendent les amateurs !

Un temps de création autour d’une technique ou d’un artiste. Un temps pour s’amuser artistiquement !

Pour les 6-12 ans

Sur inscription .

