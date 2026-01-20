Atelier Art en herbe Bibliothèque Raymond Queneau Le Havre
Bibliothèque Raymond Queneau 17 Place Raymond Queneau Le Havre Seine-Maritime
Début : 2026-02-24 15:00:00
fin : 2026-02-24
2026-02-24
Découvrir un artiste, une oeuvre, un courant artistique, une technique tout en créant et en s’amusant ? À la bibliothèque, c’est possible ! Tabliers et pinceaux attendent les amateurs !
Un temps de création autour d’une technique ou d’un artiste. Un temps pour s’amuser artistiquement !
Pour les 6-12 ans
Sur inscription .
