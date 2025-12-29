Atelier Art et Patrimoine Habiter un ours SAINT-LARY-SOULAN Saint-Lary-Soulan

Atelier Art et Patrimoine Habiter un ours

Habiter un ours est un atelier qui propose d’explorer, par la création artistique, la manière dont un animal emblématique façonne notre imaginaire, notre rapport au vivant et nos façons d’habiter la montagne. À la croisée de l’art, du patrimoine immatériel et de l’écologie culturelle, il invite les participants à entrer dans la peau — ou plutôt dans la présence — de l’ours, pour interroger ce que signifie coexister sur un même territoire.

Sur inscription au 05 62 40 87 86.

A partir de 8 ans. 10 personnes max. 2€ .

Inhabiting a bear is a workshop that explores, through artistic creation, the way in which an emblematic animal shapes our imagination, our relationship with living things and our ways of inhabiting the mountains. At the crossroads of art, intangible heritage and cultural ecology, it invites participants to enter into the skin or rather the presence of the bear, to question what it means to coexist on the same territory.

