ATELIER ART SUR PIERRE MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac

MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Avenue de Benabarre Aurignac Haute-Garonne

Traversez le temps et plongez dans les coutumes préhistoriques !

Réalisez gravures et dessins au moyen de pigments naturels et d’outils en silex.

Atelier d’1h accessible à partir de 5 ans. 5 .

MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Avenue de Benabarre Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 90 90 72 contact@musee-aurignacien.com

English :

Step back in time and immerse yourself in prehistoric customs!

German :

Machen Sie eine Zeitreise und tauchen Sie in die prähistorischen Bräuche ein!

Italiano :

Tornate indietro nel tempo e immergetevi nelle usanze preistoriche!

Espanol :

Retroceda en el tiempo y sumérjase en las costumbres prehistóricas

