ATELIER ART SUR PIERRE MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac dimanche 6 juillet 2025.
MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Avenue de Benabarre Aurignac Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
5
Tarif réduit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-06 11:00:00
fin : 2025-07-06 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-06 2025-07-13 2025-07-20 2025-07-27 2025-08-03 2025-08-10 2025-08-17 2025-08-24 2025-08-31
Traversez le temps et plongez dans les coutumes préhistoriques !
Réalisez gravures et dessins au moyen de pigments naturels et d’outils en silex.
Atelier d’1h accessible à partir de 5 ans. 5 .
MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Avenue de Benabarre Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 90 90 72 contact@musee-aurignacien.com
English :
Step back in time and immerse yourself in prehistoric customs!
German :
Machen Sie eine Zeitreise und tauchen Sie in die prähistorischen Bräuche ein!
Italiano :
Tornate indietro nel tempo e immergetevi nelle usanze preistoriche!
Espanol :
Retroceda en el tiempo y sumérjase en las costumbres prehistóricas
