Atelier bébé cirque La Chapelle-Bertrand Festival petitApetit Tangram La Chapelle-Bertrand dimanche 22 mars 2026.
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Début : 2026-03-22
fin : 2026-03-22
Dans le cadre de la semaine nationale de la petite enfance et festival petitApetit, l’espace culturel Tangram organise un atelier bébé cirque (pour les 0-3 ans accompagné d’au moins un adulte)
Sur inscription places limitées. .
Tangram 17 Lieu-dit Le Fontagnoux La Chapelle-Bertrand 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 83 76 15 75 tangram@ecomail.fr
