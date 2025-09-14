Atelier Bière au château Orschwiller

Atelier Bière au château Orschwiller dimanche 14 septembre 2025.

D159 Orschwiller Bas-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR

Début : Dimanche 2025-09-14 14:00:00

fin : 2025-09-14 16:00:00

2025-09-14

Plongez dans l’univers fascinant du brassage artisanal en participant à une animation vivante et authentique. A partir de 18 ans.

Avec la Brasserie l’Abreuvoir de Breitenbach (67). .

D159 Orschwiller 67600 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 69 33 25 00 haut-koenigsbourg@alsace.eu

English :

Immerse yourself in the fascinating world of craft brewing by taking part in a lively, authentic event.

German :

Tauchen Sie in die faszinierende Welt des handwerklichen Brauens ein, indem Sie an einer lebendigen und authentischen Animation teilnehmen.

Italiano :

Immergetevi nell’affascinante mondo della birra artigianale partecipando a un evento vivace e autentico.

Espanol :

Sumérjase en el fascinante mundo de la elaboración de cerveza artesanal participando en un acto animado y auténtico.

