Atelier Bière au château Orschwiller dimanche 14 septembre 2025.
Atelier Bière au château
D159 Orschwiller Bas-Rhin
Tarif : – – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche 2025-09-14 14:00:00
fin : 2025-09-14 16:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-09-14
Plongez dans l’univers fascinant du brassage artisanal en participant à une animation vivante et authentique. A partir de 18 ans.
Avec la Brasserie l’Abreuvoir de Breitenbach (67). .
D159 Orschwiller 67600 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 69 33 25 00 haut-koenigsbourg@alsace.eu
English :
Immerse yourself in the fascinating world of craft brewing by taking part in a lively, authentic event.
German :
Tauchen Sie in die faszinierende Welt des handwerklichen Brauens ein, indem Sie an einer lebendigen und authentischen Animation teilnehmen.
Italiano :
Immergetevi nell’affascinante mondo della birra artigianale partecipando a un evento vivace e autentico.
Espanol :
Sumérjase en el fascinante mundo de la elaboración de cerveza artesanal participando en un acto animado y auténtico.
