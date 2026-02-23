Atelier bijoux La Maison Hirondelle Montréal
Atelier bijoux La Maison Hirondelle Montréal samedi 28 mars 2026.
Atelier bijoux
La Maison Hirondelle 11 Place du Prieuré Montréal Yonne
Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Tarif de base
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-28 15:00:00
fin : 2026-03-28 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-03-28 2026-04-25 2026-05-23
Atelier bijoux .
La Maison Hirondelle 11 Place du Prieuré Montréal 89420 Yonne Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 9 51 33 63 19 contact@la-maison-hirondelle.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
L’événement Atelier bijoux Montréal a été mis à jour le 2026-02-23 par Yonne Attractivité (COORDINATION DECIBELLES DATA)