Atelier bleu, jaune, rouge pétillants et fantasques Médiathèque François Mitterrand Latour Maubourg Valence

Atelier bleu, jaune, rouge pétillants et fantasques

Médiathèque François Mitterrand Latour Maubourg 26, place Latour Maubourg Valence Drôme

Début : 2025-11-12 15:00:00

fin : 2025-11-12 16:00:00

2025-11-12 2025-12-03

Ateliers créatifs en duo parent-enfant.

À la manière d’Hervé Tullet artiste performeur et auteur de livres pour enfants, venez déployer votre talent d’artiste original autour des 3 couleurs primaires. Les réalisations seront conservées par la médiathèque.

Médiathèque François Mitterrand Latour Maubourg 26, place Latour Maubourg Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 79 23 70 mediatheque.latourmaubourg@valenceromansagglo.fr

English :

Creative parent-child duo workshops.

In the style of Hervé Tullet, performance artist and author of children’s books, come and deploy your original artistic talent around the 3 primary colors. Creations will be kept by the media library.

German :

Kreative Workshops zu zweit für Eltern und Kinder.

Nach dem Vorbild von Hervé Tullet, Performance-Künstler und Autor von Kinderbüchern, entfalten Sie Ihr originelles künstlerisches Talent rund um die drei Grundfarben. Die Ergebnisse werden von der Mediathek aufbewahrt.

Italiano :

Laboratori creativi per genitori e bambini.

Nello stile di Hervé Tullet, artista performativo e autore di libri per bambini, venite a mostrare il vostro talento di artista originale utilizzando i 3 colori primari. Le creazioni saranno conservate dalla mediateca.

Espanol :

Talleres creativos para padres e hijos.

Al estilo de Hervé Tullet, artista de performance y autor de libros infantiles, ven a demostrar tu talento como artista original utilizando los 3 colores primarios. Las creaciones se conservarán en la mediateca.

