Atelier Bois | Fondation Martell Fondation d’entreprise Martell Cognac

Fondation d’entreprise Martell 16 avenue Firino Martell Cognac Charente

Tarif : 90 – 90 – 90 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-08 14:00:00

fin : 2025-10-22 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-08 2025-10-22

Participez à un atelier avec l’ébéniste Mathias Heinisch et apprenez à réaliser une étagère ne bois local récupéré (érable sycomore).

Fondation d’entreprise Martell 16 avenue Firino Martell Cognac 16100 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 36 33 51 ateliers_bois@orange.fr

English : Atelier Bois | Martell Foundation

Take part in a workshop with cabinetmaker Mathias Heinisch and learn how to make a shelf from local reclaimed wood (sycamore maple).

German :

Nehmen Sie an einem Workshop mit dem Tischler Mathias Heinisch teil und lernen Sie, wie man ein Regal aus heimischem Holz (Bergahorn) herstellt.

Italiano :

Partecipate a un workshop con l’ebanista Mathias Heinisch e imparate a realizzare uno scaffale con legno locale di recupero (acero platano).

Espanol :

Participe en un taller con el ebanista Mathias Heinisch y aprenda a fabricar una estantería con madera local recuperada (arce sicomoro).

