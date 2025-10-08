Atelier Bois | Fondation Martell Fondation d’entreprise Martell Cognac
Fondation d’entreprise Martell 16 avenue Firino Martell Cognac Charente
Tarif : 90 – 90 – 90 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-08 14:00:00
fin : 2025-10-22 20:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-10-08 2025-10-22
Participez à un atelier avec l’ébéniste Mathias Heinisch et apprenez à réaliser une étagère ne bois local récupéré (érable sycomore).
Fondation d'entreprise Martell 16 avenue Firino Martell Cognac 16100 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine
English : Atelier Bois | Martell Foundation
Take part in a workshop with cabinetmaker Mathias Heinisch and learn how to make a shelf from local reclaimed wood (sycamore maple).
German :
Nehmen Sie an einem Workshop mit dem Tischler Mathias Heinisch teil und lernen Sie, wie man ein Regal aus heimischem Holz (Bergahorn) herstellt.
Italiano :
Partecipate a un workshop con l’ebanista Mathias Heinisch e imparate a realizzare uno scaffale con legno locale di recupero (acero platano).
Espanol :
Participe en un taller con el ebanista Mathias Heinisch y aprenda a fabricar una estantería con madera local recuperada (arce sicomoro).
