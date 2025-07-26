Atelier bricolage Aillant-sur-Milleron

Atelier bricolage

Atelier bricolage Aillant-sur-Milleron samedi 26 juillet 2025.

Atelier bricolage

Aillant-sur-Milleron Loiret

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-26 15:00:00
fin : 2025-07-26

Date(s) :
2025-07-26

Atelier bricolage
Atelier bricolage, suivi d’un goûter offert.   .

Aillant-sur-Milleron 45230 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 38 97 10 60 

English :

Do-it-yourself workshop

German :

Bastelwerkstatt

Italiano :

Laboratorio fai-da-te

Espanol :

Taller de bricolaje

L’événement Atelier bricolage Aillant-sur-Milleron a été mis à jour le 2025-07-15 par OT GATINAIS SUD