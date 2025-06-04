Atelier Broder l’arbre de vie mémoire et traces – Saint-Jean-Lespinasse, 4 juin 2025 14:30, Saint-Jean-Lespinasse.

Atelier Broder l’arbre de vie mémoire et traces Château de Montal Saint-Jean-Lespinasse Lot

Tarif : – – 13 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Début : 2025-06-04 14:30:00

fin : 2025-06-07 17:30:00

2025-06-04

2025-06-07

L’atelier commence par une introduction sensible, où une atmosphère intime est créée pour vous ancrer dans le lieu. À travers la présentation du travail de l’artiste, l’histoire du château et de la veuve de Montal, et une discussion autour de l’arbre de vie, chacun est invité à se reconnecter à des souvenirs personnels, à une personne disparue ou à un moment de transformation.

L’atelier se poursuit par un temps de création, où chaque participant brode une « feuille-mémoire ». Ce geste intime et collectif consiste à broder un symbole, un mot, une initiale ou un motif abstrait sur une véritable feuille séchée (ou un fragment de tissu), en lien avec l’émotion ou le souvenir exploré précédemment.

L’atelier se clôt sur un temps de partage, où vous pourrez vous exprimer la signification de votre broderie. Les créations sont ensuite accrochées collectivement sur un support naturel ou architectural du jardin, symbolisant l’union des gestes et des histoires de chacun.

Public à partir de 16 ans.

Places limitées, réservation uniquement sur la billetterie en ligne du château

Château de Montal

Saint-Jean-Lespinasse 46400 Lot Occitanie

English :

The workshop begins with a sensitive introduction, where an intimate atmosphere is created to anchor you in the place. Through a presentation of the artist?s work, the history of the château and of the widow de Montal, and a discussion around the tree of life, each participant is invited to reconnect with personal memories, with a person who has disappeared or with a moment of transformation.

The workshop continues with a time of creation, during which each participant embroiders a « memory leaf ». This intimate, collective gesture consists in embroidering a symbol, a word, an initial or an abstract motif on a real dried leaf (or a fragment of fabric), in connection with the emotion or memory previously explored.

The workshop ends with a time for sharing, where you can express the meaning of your embroidery. The creations are then hung collectively on a natural or architectural support in the garden, symbolizing the union of everyone?s gestures and stories.

Public aged 16 and over.

Places are limited. Reservations only through the château?s online ticketing service

German :

Der Workshop beginnt mit einer einfühlsamen Einführung, bei der eine intime Atmosphäre geschaffen wird, um Sie am Ort zu verankern. Durch die Vorstellung der Arbeit des Künstlers, die Geschichte des Schlosses und der Witwe von Montal und eine Diskussion über den Lebensbaum wird jeder eingeladen, sich wieder mit persönlichen Erinnerungen zu verbinden, mit einer verstorbenen Person oder einem Moment der Transformation.

Der Workshop wird mit einer kreativen Phase fortgesetzt, in der jeder Teilnehmer ein « Erinnerungsblatt » bestickt. Diese intime und kollektive Geste besteht darin, ein Symbol, ein Wort, eine Initiale oder ein abstraktes Motiv auf ein echtes getrocknetes Blatt (oder ein Stofffragment) zu sticken, das mit dem zuvor erforschten Gefühl oder der Erinnerung in Verbindung steht.

Der Workshop endet mit einer gemeinsamen Zeit, in der Sie sich über die Bedeutung Ihrer Stickerei austauschen können. Die Kreationen werden dann gemeinsam auf einem natürlichen oder architektonischen Untergrund im Garten aufgehängt und symbolisieren die Vereinigung der Gesten und Geschichten jedes Einzelnen.

Publikum ab 16 Jahren.

Begrenzte Plätze, Reservierung nur über den Online-Ticketshop des Schlosses

Italiano :

Il laboratorio inizia con un’introduzione delicata, in cui si crea un’atmosfera intima per ancorarsi al luogo. Attraverso la presentazione del lavoro dell’artista, la storia del castello e della vedova di Montal e una discussione sull’albero della vita, tutti sono invitati a ricollegarsi ai ricordi personali, a una persona scomparsa o a un momento di trasformazione.

Il laboratorio prosegue con una sessione creativa, durante la quale ogni partecipante ricama una « foglia della memoria ». Questo gesto intimo e collettivo consiste nel ricamare un simbolo, una parola, un’iniziale o un motivo astratto su una vera foglia secca (o un frammento di tessuto), in relazione all’emozione o al ricordo esplorato in precedenza.

Il laboratorio si conclude con un momento di condivisione, in cui si può esprimere il significato del proprio ricamo. Le creazioni vengono poi appese collettivamente su un supporto naturale o architettonico nel giardino, a simboleggiare l’unione dei gesti e delle storie di tutti.

Pubblico a partire dai 16 anni.

I posti sono limitati e le prenotazioni possono essere effettuate solo tramite la biglietteria online del castello

Espanol :

El taller comienza con una introducción sensible, en la que se crea una atmósfera íntima para anclarse en el lugar. A través de una presentación de la obra del artista, de la historia del castillo y de la viuda de Montal, y de un debate en torno al árbol de la vida, se invita a todos a reconectar con recuerdos personales, con una persona desaparecida o con un momento de transformación.

El taller continúa con una sesión creativa, durante la cual cada participante borda una « hoja de la memoria ». Este gesto íntimo y colectivo consiste en bordar un símbolo, una palabra, una inicial o un motivo abstracto sobre una hoja seca real (o un fragmento de tela), en relación con la emoción o el recuerdo explorados previamente.

El taller finaliza con un momento de puesta en común, en el que cada uno puede expresar el significado de su bordado. A continuación, las creaciones se cuelgan colectivamente en un soporte natural o arquitectónico del jardín, simbolizando la unión de los gestos y las historias de todos.

Público a partir de 16 años.

Plazas limitadas. Las reservas sólo pueden realizarse a través de la taquilla en línea del castillo

