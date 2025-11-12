Atelier Cartes de voeux pour un Noël solidaire

21 Rue de Bourgogne Châteauroux Indre

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi 2025-11-12

fin : 2025-11-12

Date(s) :

2025-11-12

La Bibliothèque Beaulieu vous propose un atelier créatif. Confectionnez une carte de vœux pour apporter un peu de douceur et de réconfort à celui ou celle qui la recevra !

Le CCAS la transmettra à une personne isolée qui sera heureuse de recevoir des mots encourageants et chaleureux.

Le matériel est fourni. Public adulte. Sur inscription.

Vous pourrez encore nous apporter les cartes que vous aurez faites chez vous jusqu’au 14 novembre. .

21 Rue de Bourgogne Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 08 34 74

English :

The Bibliothèque Saint-Jean offers an introduction to basic quilling techniques.

German :

Die Bibliothek Saint-Jean bietet Ihnen eine Einführung in die Grundtechniken des Quilling an.

Italiano :

La Bibliothèque Saint-Jean offre un’introduzione alle tecniche di base del quilling.

Espanol :

La Bibliothèque Saint-Jean propone una iniciación a las técnicas básicas del quilling.

L’événement Atelier Cartes de voeux pour un Noël solidaire Châteauroux a été mis à jour le 2025-10-13 par OT Châteauroux Berry Tourisme