Atelier céramique 3D | Fondation Martell Fondation d’entreprise Martell Cognac

Atelier céramique 3D | Fondation Martell
vendredi 17 octobre 2025.

Fondation d'entreprise Martell
16 avenue Firino Martell
Cognac
Charente

Tarif : 35 EUR

Début : 2025-10-17

fin : 2025-10-18

2025-10-17 2025-10-18

Venez découvrir notre imprimante 3D céramique !

alinegirardparis@gmail.com

English :

Come and discover our ceramic 3D printer!

German :

Erleben Sie unseren 3D-Keramikdrucker!

Italiano :

Venite a scoprire la nostra stampante 3D per ceramica!

Espanol :

Venga a descubrir nuestra impresora 3D de cerámica

