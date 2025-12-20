Atelier CHANT MAISON GARBAY Luglon

Atelier CHANT

MAISON GARBAY 1 place de la grande lande Luglon Landes

Début : 2026-01-09

fin : 2026-01-09

2026-01-09

Vous aimez chanter, alors venez passer un bon moment, le micro à la main pour chanter toutes les chansons que vous adorez.

Un karaoké en petit comité accessible à tous.

Intergénérationnel et gratuit

Tous les premiers et troisièmes vendredi de chaque mois

MAISON GARBAY 1 place de la grande lande Luglon 40630 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 62 09 41 99 info@maisongarbay.fr

English : Atelier CHANT

If you love to sing, then come and have a good time, microphone in hand, singing all the songs you love.

Small group karaoke for all.

Intergenerational and free

Every first and third Friday of the month

