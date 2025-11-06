ATELIER CHARMS AVEC EMMANUELLA.FR Montpellier

ATELIER CHARMS AVEC EMMANUELLA.FR

50 Rue Isabelle Eberhardt Montpellier Hérault

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-06

fin : 2025-11-06

Date(s) :

2025-11-06

Un atelier créatif signé Emmanuella.fr pour imaginer et fabriquer vos propres bijoux. Encadré par des passionnés, cet atelier convivial allie détente, échange et savoir-faire artisanal. Repartez avec une création unique, faite de vos mains !

Jeudi 6 novembre 2025

19h 21h

Sur réservation .

50 Rue Isabelle Eberhardt Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 12 05 19 25 HELLO@JOSTMONTPELLIER.COM

English :

A creative workshop by Emmanuella.fr to imagine and make your own jewelry. Supervised by a team of enthusiasts, this friendly workshop combines relaxation, exchange and craftsmanship. Come away with a unique creation, made with your own hands!

German :

Ein kreativer Workshop von Emmanuella.fr, in dem Sie Ihren eigenen Schmuck entwerfen und herstellen können. Dieser Workshop wird von leidenschaftlichen Anhängern geleitet und verbindet Entspannung, Austausch und handwerkliches Können. Gehen Sie mit einer einzigartigen Kreation nach Hause, die Sie mit Ihren eigenen Händen hergestellt haben!

Italiano :

Emmanuella.fr ha creato un laboratorio creativo dove potrete progettare e realizzare i vostri gioielli. Sotto la supervisione di un team di appassionati, questo laboratorio amichevole combina relax, condivisione e artigianato. Verrete a casa con una creazione unica, fatta con le vostre mani!

Espanol :

Emmanuella.fr ha creado un taller creativo en el que podrá diseñar y fabricar sus propias joyas. Supervisado por un equipo de entusiastas, este agradable taller combina relajación, intercambio y artesanía. Váyase con una creación única, hecha con sus propias manos

