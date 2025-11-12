Atelier Chimères de Charente Fondation d’Entreprise Martell Cognac

Atelier Chimères de Charente

Concevez une volvelle à partir d’animaux et végétaux de la Charente avec le Studio Idaë et la Fédération de Charente de Pêche et de Protection du Milieu Aquatique.

Design a volvelle using animals and plants from the Charente with Studio Idaë and the Charente Federation of Fishing and Protection of the Aquatic Environment.

Entwerfen Sie mit dem Studio Idaë und dem Fischereiverband der Charente (Fédération de Charente de Pêche et de Protection du Milieu Aquatique) eine Volelle aus Tieren und Pflanzen der Charente.

Progettare una volvelle utilizzando animali e piante della Charente con lo Studio Idaë e la Federazione della pesca e della protezione dell’ambiente acquatico della Charente.

Diseñe un volvelle utilizando animales y plantas de la Charente con Studio Idaë y la Federación Charentina de Pesca y Protección del Medio Acuático.

